Grimes County DA: Men sentenced to 15 years in prison for separate crimes

Both men were sentenced to 15 years each for their cases.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County District Attorney is sharing information about two recent sentences.

Prosecutors say William Westbrooks broke into a Bedias home two years ago, and along with two other people, they took a tractor, four-wheeler, and trailers.

Investigators say the group burned the home down to cover up the crime.

The other sentence is Michael Briock.

He was convicted for causing damage to property during a high-speed chase.

Both men were sentenced to 15 years each for their cases.

