Heart of Texas Fair rolls out interactive dairy exhibit

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’ve made your way to the indoor exhibit portion of the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo, you may have noticed the large fake cow in the corner of the main building.

The cow, named June, is actually a part of the Dairy Discovery Zone exhibit.

In addition giving visitors the opportunities to milk June, the exhibit includes a variety of interactive games that allow people to immerse themselves into the world of dairy farming.

If you’re looking to learn about all that the Dairy Discovery Zone offers, be sure to stop by the kiddie corner in the fair’s main building.

The exhibit will be in operation through the fair’s final day, October 15.

