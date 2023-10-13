Advertise
Killeen family displaced following home fire

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen family has been relocated from their home after their home caught on fire Thursday evening

Killeen Firefighters were called at 6:08 p.m. Oct. 12 to the 1100 block of Patriotic Street to a report of a house fire.

The first Fire Department unit arrived at the scene and reported heavy fire coming from a room.

Units began an aggressive, fire attack and initiated an immediate search for any potential occupants inside the building, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, the City of Killeen’s Executive Director of Communications.

No occupants were found, and it was determined that one adult one child and two dogs safely evacuated the building prior to the arrival of Fire Department units.

“The two occupants were treated for minor injuries on the scene and did not require transport to the hospital. No firefighters were injured during operations at the scene,” said Lewis Ford.

The residence was deemed uninhabitable and occupants were assisted on the scene with relocation needs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

