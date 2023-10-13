Testimony to begin Monday in federal lawsuit filed by former Baylor student over assaults by former football player

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony is set to begin Monday morning in a federal Title IX lawsuit filed by a former Baylor University student who claims reports that she was physically assaulted three times by a Baylor football player were mishandled by the Baptist University.

Dolores Lozano is suing Baylor, former head football coach Art Briles and former athletic director Ian McCaw in Waco’s federal court.

Briles, who has denied he knew about the assaults until years later, and McCaw, who is now athletic director at Liberty University, did not attend the four-hour jury selection process Friday, in which a jury of five women and three men was selected to hear the case.

Lozano, who is now a justice of the peace in Harris County, filed her suit in 2016 after university officials acknowledged fundamental failures in how Baylor handled sexual assault and Title IX gender discrimination complaints.

U.S. Judge Robert Pitman, of Austin, directed a variety of questions to potential jurors, who were summoned to Waco’s federal court from a 13-county region.

Lozano is alleging in her lawsuit that Baylor officials’ “deliberate indifference” to her multiple assault claims led to a heightened sense of danger for her and other students at the university. Her suit, those of 15 other students who were sexually assaulted at Baylor and a scathing report from a Philadelphia law firm hired to investigate how the school handled such reports led to the ouster of Briles and former Baylor President Ken Starr.

McCaw left Baylor for the Virginia school in the wake of the scandal.

Lozano also is alleging negligence on the part of Briles and McCaw, claiming their alleged inactivity after she reported the first assault by former running back Devin Chafin in 2014 led to the second and third assaults. She alleges in her lawsuit that Briles, McCaw and the Waco Police Department knew about the physical abuse but did nothing to help her, in large part, because Chafin, her former boyfriend, was a member of the winning Baylor football team.

Former Baylor University Football Team Running Back Devin Chafin. (KWTX ARCHIVES)

Pitman previously denied a motion from Baylor to bring Chafin into the lawsuit as a third-party defendant, and Lozano has since dismissed the city from the lawsuit.

Chafin continued to play until March 2016, when he was suspended from the team after an unrelated arrest. He was dismissed from the team in June 2016.

Noting Briles’ and McCaw’s absence Friday during jury selection, Zeke Fortenberry, one of Lozano’s attorneys, asked Pitman if he needed to take other measures to ensure the men would be in court when they were called to testify.

Attorneys for McCaw assured the judge he would be in court for his testimony.

In questioning the panel of potential jurors, Pitman asked if any had read news accounts about the case and allegations of misconduct by Baylor football players, if they had formed opinions about what they have heard and whether they had heard details of how Briles and McCaw ended their tenures at Baylor.

He also asked if anyone in the group was a Baylor sports fan, if they believe football players get preferential treatment and whether any had experienced sexual harassment, sexual discrimination or dating violence.

Fifteen women who filed sexual assault reports while students at Baylor, including at least three who reported they were assaulted by football players, reached confidential settlements with Baylor last month after years of prolonged litigation.

Media members were not allowed in the courtroom Friday during the jury selection process because of limited space in the courtroom. The media was allowed to listen to the proceedings from the second-floor grand jury room.

Pitman has allocated each side 20 hours to present their respective cases and told jurors he expects testimony in the case to last about eight days.

