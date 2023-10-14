Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual fundraiser

ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual fundraiser to raise money for its annual operating budget.

“We get money from the county, but it’s not enough to support the annual operations,” Elm Mott firefighter, Tom Klingensmith said. “That’s the goal of the fundraiser is to get money to keep our doors open.”

After a busy wildfire season put wear and tear on equipment and vehicles, the department is hoping to raise more funds to support itself.

The family-friendly event is full of activities, music and games. There will be a live and silent auction as well. There will be fajita plates with drinks and desserts. The event is $16 for adults and $10 for children.

The department will also have solar eclipse glasses available for people to view the eclipse during the event.

The fundraiser begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. at the Geneva Hall.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.