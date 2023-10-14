Gorgeous fall weekend continues...

Last weekend, Saturday was cooler than Sunday and this weekend it’s the reverse. Highs on Saturday should push into the mid 70s and Sunday features highs in the low 70s. The chilliest temperatures settle in overnight Sunday/Monday and again Monday/Tuesday as we drop into the mid and upper 40s overnight.

The fall snap lasts a little longer this go around with highs in the 70s through Tuesday, BUT the latest weather data coming in says that the cold front we were expecting last week isn’t going to give us another cool down nor bring us much of a rain chance. As of now, highs for next weekend will be warmer and into the upper-80s, close to 90! Enjoy the fall-feel while it’s here. We do see humidity on the rise next week as well so the air will be warmer and not as crisp. We’ve really just begun autumn recently, but summer really doesn’t want to give it up.

