Fabulous fall weather this weekend

We’ve got a stunning weather weekend served up for Central Texas. A cool and crisp start to the day will turn into a sunny and fantastic afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. The front cleared out the clouds, heat, and humidity we’ve had for the past few days. Winds stay out of the north and range from 10-20 mph, but may be briefly gusty at times.

Last weekend, Saturday was cooler than Sunday and this weekend it’s the reverse. Highs on Saturday should push into the mid 70s and Sunday features highs in the low 70s. The clear, sunny sky will make for great conditions for viewing the solar eclipse around midday. Just a reminder, do NOT look directly at the eclipse without the proper eye protection. Remember, for most of us we’ll see a partial solar eclipse, since we aren’t in the direct path but we will have about 80%-90% coverage. The chilliest temperatures settle in overnight Sunday/Monday and again Monday/Tuesday as we drop into the mid and upper 40s overnight.

The fall snap lasts a little longer this go around. We have multiple days with cool & crisp mornings transitioning to sunny and nice afternoons. The fall-feel hangs around through about Tuesday of next week. We do see humidity on the rise by Wednesday and we warm back into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. That’s ahead of our next front which looks to come Thursday/Friday of next week. With the moisture returning and the timing of the front, we might be able to trigger some rain chances next week. There’s some inconsistencies in the data at this time as to when the front gets here and how much rain we see, but that’s something we are tracking through the weekend.

