Killeen police investigating multiple vehicle crash

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a multiple vehicle crash that happened Friday night.

On Oct. 13 at around 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 1300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a crash.

When officer arrived, they found five vehicles involved in the crash.

A preliminary investigation found that a blue Dodge Charger was driving eastbound in the inside lane on East Stan Schlueter Loop and was approaching the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road.

Police say the Dodge Charger left its lane and hit a vehicle that was driving in the outside lane.

The Dodge Charger continued driving eastbound at a high rate of speed, when it hit a second vehicle that was in the left-hand turn only lane in the 1300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop, according to police.

Again, police say the Dodge Charger continued driving eastbound and hit a third vehicle.

After hitting the third vehicle, police say the Dodge Charger lost control and hit a fourth vehicle head on that was driving westbound on East Stan Schlueter Loop.

Police say the Dodge Charger then caught on fire.

Patients from all vehicles were moved to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The road was closed for several hours while the police conducted an investigation.

The roadway has since been reopened.

The incident is still under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

