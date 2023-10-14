Major wreck causes multiple lane closures in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department have closed off multiple lanes due to a major wreck Friday night.

Police say the wreck happened in the 1700 block of Stan Schlueter Loop and they have closed off both westbound and eastbound lanes.

The crash happened across form the Lions Club Park and officers are asking anyone with information to go to their police headquarters located at 3304 Community Blvd. to complete a witness statement.

Police ask people to avoid the area of the wreck if possible.

No additional information is available at this time.

