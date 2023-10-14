Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway head football coach Shane Anderson has resigned from his coaching position and high school athletic coordinator to address personal matters, according to a letter sent to football parents Saturday morning.

The letter from Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen states Assistant Head Coach, Esrom Martinez, will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The athletics office will plan next steps to determine the future head coach.

“Midway Athletics continues to be committed to providing our student athletes the best possible athletic environment,” Allen stated in the letter.

Anderson was in his third season as the head coach of the Panthers after spending six seasons as the head football coach at Connally High School.

