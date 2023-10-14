‘Pawns in a political game’ Central Texas teachers react to proposed raises by Governer Greg Abbott

ROGERS, Texas (KWTX) -Governor Greg Abbott proposed last night that he would add an item to the special session agenda that would raise the salaries for teachers, if the school choice bill is passed.

In a speech he says, “we are going to choose plays that will get us across that goal line. We’re going to score, we’re going to win the game for the future of our kids.”

While Abbott’s agenda prioritizes students and their future, rogers high school teacher Travis Dube says he feels neglected by it as a teacher and citizen.

“As a taxpayer and a fourth or fifth generation Texan, I’m really disappointed that we are being used as pawns in this political game.” Dube explains.

Dube teaches agricultural mechanics at the high school and has been a Texas educator for over 20 years, and states that lawmakers cannot find “another group of professionals that can come in and do the type of work that we do day in and day out, with the type of dedication and compassion and commitment to these kids.”

One teacher we spoke to in central Texas, who chose to stay anonymous, says they feel like their system is working against them and that it can jeopardize the quality of education.

“It feels sometimes like public school is on life support... The people that should be responsible for ensuring that they [students] have a quality educated public are working against us.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.