Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘Pawns in a political game’ Central Texas teachers react to proposed raises by Governer Greg Abbott

Public education ‘is on life support’ according to an anonymous central Texas teacher.
Public education ‘is on life support’ according to an anonymous central Texas teacher.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERS, Texas (KWTX) -Governor Greg Abbott proposed last night that he would add an item to the special session agenda that would raise the salaries for teachers, if the school choice bill is passed.

In a speech he says, “we are going to choose plays that will get us across that goal line. We’re going to score, we’re going to win the game for the future of our kids.”

While Abbott’s agenda prioritizes students and their future, rogers high school teacher Travis Dube says he feels neglected by it as a teacher and citizen.

“As a taxpayer and a fourth or fifth generation Texan, I’m really disappointed that we are being used as pawns in this political game.” Dube explains.

Dube teaches agricultural mechanics at the high school and has been a Texas educator for over 20 years, and states that lawmakers cannot find “another group of professionals that can come in and do the type of work that we do day in and day out, with the type of dedication and compassion and commitment to these kids.”

One teacher we spoke to in central Texas, who chose to stay anonymous, says they feel like their system is working against them and that it can jeopardize the quality of education.

“It feels sometimes like public school is on life support... The people that should be responsible for ensuring that they [students] have a quality educated public are working against us.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Zuri and Penelope,
Cameron Zoo releases cause of death for giraffes Penelope, Zuri
Highlighted in orange by a concerned teacher, there are some phrases picked out as...
Houston ISD teachers sound alarm after inappropriate assignment is distributed for class

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Six
Testimony to begin Monday in federal lawsuit filed by former Baylor student over assaults by former football player
Cedar Park teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student, placed on administrative leave
KWTX@4: Baylor Law helps Food for Families. - 10.13.23
KWTX@4: Baylor Law helps Food for Families. - 10.13.23
KWTX@4: GTG Outdoors hosting Mt. McLane 5K & 10K. - 10.13.23
KWTX@4: GTG Outdoors hosting Mt. McLane 5K & 10K. - 10.13.23