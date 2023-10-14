Advertise
Temple Police Department searching for missing woman

(Temple PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department are searching for missing 47-year-old woman Heather McClure.

TPD says McClure was last seen at around 6:32 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2023, in the 10200 block of Eaglefire Drive in a black 2021 Jeep Gladiator with license plate number PTH6713. The vehicle is a pickup truck with a truck bed cover.

McClure is described as being 5′9″ tall and weighting 135 pounds. She has blonde hair, hazel eyes and her las know clothing is unknown.

Police believe her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 254-298-5500.

