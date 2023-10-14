Advertise
UPDATE: Missing Temple woman ‘safely located,’ police say

(Temple PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Saturday morning said 47-year-old Heather McClure, reported missing Friday night, had been “safely located.”

At the time she was reported missing, police said McClure was last seen at around 6:32 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2023, in the 10200 block of Eaglefire Drive in a black 2021 Jeep Gladiator.

Police, at the time, believed her disappearance posed a threat to her health and safety.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

