Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say

Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 23-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child were hospitalized Friday night after being hit by a car, according to authorities.

The Cleveland Police Department said the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Memphis Avenue, located in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Officials said EMS transported both victims to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The vehicle fled the scene following the incident, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting, suspect in custody police say
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Zuri and Penelope,
Cameron Zoo releases cause of death for giraffes Penelope, Zuri

Latest News

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing ‘Joker’ film record
New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart defends Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson during the first half in...
New York Liberty avoid sweep, take Game 3 of WNBA Finals, beat Aces 87-73
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Egypt’s leader criticizes Israel’s Gaza operation as the top US diplomat extends his Mideast mission
The owners of a California home day care were arrested after 2 children drown in backyard pool