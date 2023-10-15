Advertise
3 injured in shooting at State Fair of Texas; 1 man arrested

Police evacuated people attending the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Saturday after three...
Police evacuated people attending the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Saturday after three people were injured in a shooting.(Source: Awbrey Steele via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Three people were injured Saturday night in a shooting resulting in the evacuation of the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the fair’s food court at about 7:45 p.m., the Dallas Police Department said.

Investigators determined one man shot at another man, resulting in three victims being shot and sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

A suspect, who was not immediately identified, ran from the scene but officers located and arrested him. A gun believed to have been used in the shooting also was found, police said.

An earlier social media post by the Dallas police confirmed the park was being evacuated while the department investigated the shooting.

State Fair of Texas also posted a social media notice confirming the evacuation and the police investigation into the shooting.

Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua, whose district includes the park where the shooting occurred, posted a message saying he was briefed on the situation by Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax. Bazaldua said the shooting involved two people who knew each other.

Videos posted on social media showed groups of people running along sidewalks and climbing barriers as they fled the area.

