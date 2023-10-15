Central Texans gather for 5th annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin 5K

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans gathered in Temple Saturday morning for the fifth annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial 5K.

The event is held in honor of Scott and Swearingin.

A few months ago, Cedric Marks was found guilty of killing Scott and Swearingin.

The proceeds from the event are given to a non-profit called Priceless Beginnings and they support domestic violence related causes.

