Central Texans witness rare Annular Solar Eclipse

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time since 2017 most of the U.S. got a glimpse of the Annular “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse on Saturday. Central Texas sits outside the direct path, but still got about 80 to 85% of annularity.

The Challenger Learning Center at Texas State Technical College was among many colleges and libraries in the area that hosted a watch party to view the solar eclipse.

Inside, the center used the rare event as an opportunity to teach children about STEM through activity stations centered around space.

”We’ve got all these activity stations around us that are STEM-inspired to try and find ways to get kids excited about STEM things,” Conrad Lund, director of TSTC challenger learning center, said.

Back outside Carl Huffman brought an old telescope to view some shadows of the eclipse.

”Instead of putting my eye there, we’re just reflecting the image onto a piece so you can safely see an image of the sun,” Huffman said.

Saturday’s Annular Solar Eclipse offered a preview of what’s to come with the total eclipse. That one is coming to Central Texas on April 8, 2024 and this time the area will be in the direct path.

”The moon will be further away, closer to the sun, so it will cast a large shadow,” Huffman said. “We’ll actually get to see stars during the day.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.