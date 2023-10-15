Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Congressman Pete Sessions attends community field day supporting disability community members

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congressman Pete Sessions was at McLane Stadium Saturday to partake in a community field day for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The National Down Syndrome Society along with Baylor University held the event.

Sessions was the event’s guest of honor.

In April, Sessions co-led led an introduction of the “Words Matter Act” which is designated to replace the term “mentally retarded” with terminology that the bill’s supporters say is more respectful.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Zuri and Penelope,
Cameron Zoo releases cause of death for giraffes Penelope, Zuri
‘Texas-based’ grocery store set to come to downtown Waco

Latest News

Dozens show up in Waco to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Central Texans gather for 5th annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin 5K
‘Live like Jake’: Central Texans gather to remember and honor late firefighter
Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin 5K
5K for murder victims