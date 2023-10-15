Congressman Pete Sessions attends community field day supporting disability community members

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congressman Pete Sessions was at McLane Stadium Saturday to partake in a community field day for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The National Down Syndrome Society along with Baylor University held the event.

Sessions was the event’s guest of honor.

In April, Sessions co-led led an introduction of the “Words Matter Act” which is designated to replace the term “mentally retarded” with terminology that the bill’s supporters say is more respectful.

