Dozens show up in Waco to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens showed up in Waco Saturday to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

All money raised from the event is put into funding the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

People of any age were welcome to the event to unite for the common cause of fighting to end Alzheimer’s.

A promise garden was at the event where people couild pick a flower based on their relation to the diesease.

Blue was for people with Alzheimer’s, purple for those who had lost someone to the disease, yellow for someone supporting a person with the disease and orange for those who support the cause.

