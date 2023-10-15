Houston reliever Graveman won’t be on ALCS roster against Texas because of shoulder problem

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros reliever Kendall Graveman won’t be on the AL Championship Series roster against the Texas Rangers because of right shoulder discomfort.

The right-hander missed the Division Series with the problem but had hoped that he could recover in time for the next round.

Instead, manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that “he’s not improved” and Graveman wouldn’t be on the roster for the series, which begins Sunday night.

Graveman, who was acquired in a trade with the White Sox in July, was 2-2 with a 2.42 ERA in 23 appearances for Houston this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb