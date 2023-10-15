Advertise
‘Live like Jake’: Central Texans gather to remember and honor late firefighter

By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) -Firefighters across central Texas led a procession from Jarrell to Lorena to honor Jacob ‘Jake’ Owen, who passed away from brain cancer earlier this month.

Known as jake to those closest, Owen was a young firefighter and engineer for Jarell fire and rescue.

Over a hundred people showed up to say their goodbyes to the late hero, and fire chief Ron Stewart shares how Owen was an honorable man filled with compassion

“He was always smiling,” Stewart remembers, “always checking on others to see how they were doing.”

The community present emphasized the phrase, live like jake, to honor Owen and remind everyone to learn from his kindness and bravery.

“Follow the example he set, you know, courage, smiling, friends with everybody, never having anything bad to say about anybody, finding the good, so that other people can learn who he was and hopefully live by his example.”

