Navarro County Sheriff’s Office locate missing woman, investigate her disappearance

(Gray/CBS)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 38-year-old woman Sunday afternoon.

Deputies got a call at around 2:45 p.m. about a suspicious person near NW 3110 close to Peyton Place and the Navarro Mills Lake.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Erica Louise Sheppard who was last seen on Oct. 8, 2023.

The woman appeared to be unharmed and there is an ongoing investigation into the woman’s disappearance, according to the department.

