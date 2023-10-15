Navarro County Sheriff’s Office locate missing woman, investigate her disappearance

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 38-year-old woman Sunday afternoon.

Deputies got a call at around 2:45 p.m. about a suspicious person near NW 3110 close to Peyton Place and the Navarro Mills Lake.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Erica Louise Sheppard who was last seen on Oct. 8, 2023.

The woman appeared to be unharmed and there is an ongoing investigation into the woman’s disappearance, according to the department.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.