Police investigating death on A&M’s campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.

The investigation is centered in the courtyard of Dunn Hall.

No other details were immediately available but based on information obtained by KBTX, there is no immediate threat to the area.

Dunn Hall is located along Lubbock Street between Coke Street and Bizzell Street on the east side of campus near The Quad.

As more information is shared publicly by police we’ll update that here.

🚨BREAKING: Texas A&M police are investigating a death in the courtyard at Dunn Hall on campus. No other information immediately available but based on what I’m hearing there’s no danger or immediate threat to the area.



📸: @KBTXDonnie pic.twitter.com/1rCnA6oayr — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) October 15, 2023

