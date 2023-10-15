State Fair evacuated after reported shooting, 1 suspect in custody police say

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The State Fair of Texas is being evacuated after a reported shooting, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Reports of the shooting came in just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Details are limited as the situation is active; however, police say one suspect is in custody. DPD asks everyone to avoid the area.

According to Dallas City Council member Adam R. Bazaldua, the City Manager, T.C. Broadnax said three people were injured in a shooting that sparked from a conflict between two people who knew each other, and the shooter is in DPD custody.

“It’s one thing to have a right to bear arms, it’s another to have legislation, like permit-less carry, that makes it easier for senseless acts of gun violence like this to be carried out in our state,” Bazaldua said via social media. “I wish our Republican friends in Austin would pass meaningful gun legislation to help our constituents feel safe in public.”

The State Fair also issued an Emergency Order alerting to the evacuation.

SFT Safety Alert: This is a State Fair Emergency Order. @dallaspd is investigating a shooting at the State Fair. The park is being evacuated. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/WiWRPhy8Hb — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) October 15, 2023

DART Rail says passengers may experience delays after the incident at the State Fair. Additional trains have been added, shuttle buses are also available, and DART says personnel is in the area to assist.

In late September, DPD announced new safety measures at the fair this year that included every fairgoer having to walk through a weapons detection system and bag searches.

Two random acts of violence in the Fair Park area left two people dead in the days before the fair opened.

