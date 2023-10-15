Advertise
State Fair evacuated after reported shooting, 1 suspect in custody police say

(MGN)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The State Fair of Texas is being evacuated after a reported shooting, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Reports of the shooting came in just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Details are limited as the situation is active; however, police say one suspect is in custody. DPD asks everyone to avoid the area.

According to Dallas City Council member Adam R. Bazaldua, the City Manager, T.C. Broadnax said three people were injured in a shooting that sparked from a conflict between two people who knew each other, and the shooter is in DPD custody.

“It’s one thing to have a right to bear arms, it’s another to have legislation, like permit-less carry, that makes it easier for senseless acts of gun violence like this to be carried out in our state,” Bazaldua said via social media. “I wish our Republican friends in Austin would pass meaningful gun legislation to help our constituents feel safe in public.”

The State Fair also issued an Emergency Order alerting to the evacuation.

DART Rail says passengers may experience delays after the incident at the State Fair. Additional trains have been added, shuttle buses are also available, and DART says personnel is in the area to assist.

In late September, DPD announced new safety measures at the fair this year that included every fairgoer having to walk through a weapons detection system and bag searches.

Two random acts of violence in the Fair Park area left two people dead in the days before the fair opened.

