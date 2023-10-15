Advertise
US senators forced to shelter amid rocket fire in Israel, Chuck Schumer says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket fire in Tel Aviv.(twitter/X / @SenSchumer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - A bipartisan United States Senate delegation was forced to take shelter in Tel Aviv amid rocket fire on Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer relayed the information on social media.

He wrote, “While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas.”

Schumer went on to say, “It shows you what Israelis have to go through.”

There is no word on any injuries for members of the delegation, which is being led by Schumer.

His office says the trip is to show “unwavering support for Israel.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

