Washington County authorities launch search for missing 76-year-old last seen in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, has issued an Endangered Missing Adult advisory for 76-year-old Charles Edmond Ehring.

Authorities say Ehring was last seen on foot at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, in the 1900 block of Lazy F Lane, in Brenham.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt with stripes and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities have expressed concern for Ehring’s safety, as he is believed to be in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury due to a medical condition.

According to the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is currently coordinating efforts with state authorities to determine the potential activation of a Silver Alert.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ehring you’re asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 979-277-6251.

