Woman dies on her way to jail in Madison County

By Heather Kovar and Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - We are following the investigation of the death of a woman who allegedly died on her way to jail.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to assist with a possibly intoxicated woman at the ball field in Normangee just before ten Saturday morning.

After her arrest, while en-route to the Madison County jail, the sheriff’s office says an incident occurred on FM 1452 near FM 39. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

The road where the incident occurred was blocked for about five hours. The family has been notified but the woman’s identity hasn’t been released.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

