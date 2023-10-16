Advertise
Dallas Cowboys reveal Dolly Parton to perform Thanksgiving halftime show

FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years since Dolly Parton earned her first Grammy nomination, and this year the national treasure who has won nine Grammys throughout her career is competing for her 50th honor. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)(Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By JULIA FALCON
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday morning that country star Dolly Parton will take the stage for the Thanksgiving halftime show.

A video announcement showed Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders bedazzling footballs, jerseys and helmets followed by Parton saying, “I’ll see y’all this Thanksgiving!”

This will be the second event Parton will perform at in North Texas this year – in May, she co-hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco alongside Garth Brooks.

Watch the game and performance Nov. 23 on CBS at 3:30 p.m.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

