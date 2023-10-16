False fall lasts for a few more days

For the second straight weekend, temperatures were comfortably cool with fall-like air settling in giving us crisp mornings and, one could argue, some cool afternoon temperatures too. We’re keepin’ on keepin’ on with cooler temperatures for the next few days, but we’re speeding out of “false fall” in a few days as high temperatures climb to near 90° this weekend. Temperatures this morning starting out in the mid-to-upper 40s will only warm into the upper 60s thanks to mostly sunny skies and a north wind gusting between about 10 and 20 MPH. As overnight winds go calm, we’re expecting to drop morning lows Tuesday to drop into the low 40s across the board! Could we briefly see a temperature of 39°? Maybe! Today will be the coolest daytime temperature we see for a while and Tuesday’s morning lows in the low 40s will be the coolest morning we see for a while too.

As we move deeper into the work week, the cold air that’s in place across the eastern half of the country will pull away and temperatures will increase into the mid-70s Tuesday and into the low 80s Wednesday. Bad weather? Absolutely not! Fall weather? For a few days, sure. Unfortunately for you cool weather fans out there, the warm air that’s been trapped west of the Rockies will push eastward gradually throughout the week. Another shot of colder air is set to move through the country, but the cold air likely stays well east of our area. The front attached to the next big storm system will barely clip our area. We’re going to be on the far fringes of the front, so the shifting westerly winds on Thursday ahead of a cold front pushing through will boost temperatures into the mid 80s Thursday before near 90° highs return Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Thankfully, we won’t have humidity pushing through with this front, so morning low temperatures will still be comfortable in the 50s and low 60s, but afternoon highs will likely be about 10° warmer than average through around Monday. Another storm system could move through next week mid-week which will hopefully drop temperatures and drop some rain. Even with next week’s potential for precipitation, we’re on the road to a drier than normal month during one of the traditionally rainier months of the year.

