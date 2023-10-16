Advertise
National Hispanic Heritage Month - Ernesto Fraga

(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ernesto Fraga has had many titles during his lifetime.

He is a father, was a newspaper owner, and an activist.

He was born in Chicago in 1950 and moved all over while his stepfather served in the military.

They landed in Waco when he was 12-years old.

Since then, he’s worked tirelessly to empower the Hispanic community and fight for justice and equality for the people who lived in it.

His son, Ernest “Neto” Fraga said as his father’s parents moved the family around, he was exposed to different situations and saw first-hand injustices in many communities.

Wanting to be an advocate, his father got involved with and was president of the Lulac Youth organization (League of United Latin American Citizens) in high school and voted its state representative.

He started the first Brown Berets chapter in Austin, which is a Pro-Chicano, para-military organization that pushes for education reform, farmworkers’ rights, and against police brutality.

Back in the day it also fought against the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War.

Fraga Senior later saw the need and established a LULAC chapter in Waco.

Neto, emotionally expressed how he saw people in his own community deal with a lot.

He said, people needed help landing jobs.

People who needed an ally in situations where racism and prejudice were in control.

“He would go to the prisons and fight against the inhumane conditions that were happening there. People’s houses that were being raided unjustly, people whose children were getting beat up.”

Neto said his father fought for a better community, which meant shining a light on the negative while highlighting the good in people’s lives.

He did that with “Tiempo,” the weekly bilingual newspaper.

“He is the sole founder of Tiempo and I remember riding in cars, (sitting) on top of all the newspapers back when they didn’t necessarily regulate our seatbelt. And, we would be throwing the newspapers out into people’s lawns. Like I was some sort of paperboy, paper children with my sisters-- my older sister. So, we remember the very beginnings of that.”

Fraga started the paper in 1982.

It was a labor of love that involved the whole family at some point, even his wife.

Then some 36 years later, health issues forced him to print his last copy.

Needless to say, he’s done a lot for the community.

His son said, he was in the background for a lot of things that many people will never know about.

A quiet man, who knew when to use the power of his voice to advocate for social change.

A crusader to correct wrongs, fighter for fairness, and pusher against prejudice, Ernesto Fraga is one of the many reasons KWTX Salutes Hispanic Heritage Month.

