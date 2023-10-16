Navarro County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident involving multiple juveniles and a stolen ATV

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving multiple juveniles and a stolen ATV.

NCSO deputies received calls of an ATV driving recklessly on the roadway near Petty’s Chapel.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple juveniles and an overturned ATV.

Deputies say the ATV overturned into the fence at the Navarro County Farm.

The ATV was reported stolen by the Grand Prairie Police Department, according to NCSO.

No additional information is available at this time.

