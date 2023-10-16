Advertise
Navarro County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident involving multiple juveniles and a stolen ATV

(Navarro County Sheriff's Office)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving multiple juveniles and a stolen ATV.

NCSO deputies received calls of an ATV driving recklessly on the roadway near Petty’s Chapel.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple juveniles and an overturned ATV.

Deputies say the ATV overturned into the fence at the Navarro County Farm.

The ATV was reported stolen by the Grand Prairie Police Department, according to NCSO.

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

