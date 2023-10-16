North Texas police searching for suspects in armed robbery, employees held at gunpoint

LAKE WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Police in North Texas are searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery where a pharmacist and clerk were held at gunpoint.

Two suspects entered at approximately 3:37 a.m. Oct. 15 Walgreens Pharmacy at 6244 Lake Worth Boulevard where one was armed with a rod-style taser and the other with a handgun.

According to the Lake Worth Police Department, the suspect armed with a handgun proceeded to the pharmacy where he placed the gun to the pharmacist’s head and forced her to remove controlled substances from the pharmacy’s secure storage area.

He then took the pharmacist by the hair and forced her at gunpoint to move to the back office.

“At the same time, the suspect armed with the taser grabbed the front desk clerk and forced her to the ground while using the taser to deliver electric shocks to her body. Then, the suspect drug the clerk to the back office where she was held on the ground with a gun placed against the back of her head,” said police.

With both employees in the back office, the suspects forced the pharmacist to open the safe and took approximately $5,000 in cash, placed it inside a trash can, and then fled the area in a black Chevrolet Impala.

The Lake Worth Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center (ECC) was notified of the robbery by 9-1-1 at around 3:50 a.m. and officers responded immediately and began to render aid to the clerk who was injured.

The clerk was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, where she has undergone surgery and is currently recovering. The pharmacist was uninjured.

According to investigators, the suspects surveilled the pharmacy for approximately 15 minutes prior to conducting the robbery. Forensic evidence was collected at the scene and is being processed.

The Lake Worth Police Department requests that anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or this crime contact our detectives at LWCID@lakeworthtx.org or by calling (817) 237-1224.

#LWPDAlert // CLERK TASED, PHARMACIST HELD AT GUNPOINT DURING ARMED ROBBERY; TWO SUSPECTS SOUGHT



