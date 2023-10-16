Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Police officers drop off DoorDash order after pulling over delivery driver

Police officers in New Hampshire completed a food delivery order after pulling over a DoorDash driver. (WMUR via CNN Newsource)
By WMUR staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMUR) - The police motto “to protect and serve” generally doesn’t mean serving food, but officers did just that last week after pulling over a DoorDash driver in New Hampshire.

According to Brentwood police, the driver was pulled over for speeding.

When police ran the driver’s information, it turned out the license and registration were suspended. So, the driver had to get out of the vehicle and get ride from someone.

The officers wanted to help the driver complete her McDonald’s DoorDash order and delivered it for her.

“Sometimes, administrative issues can jam you up and it’s not really your fault, so we did what we could to try and help her on scene and obviously help her with her DoorDash,” Officer Robert McConn said.

Customer David Eldredge said he was grateful they made sure he got his food.

“There’s a knock on the door and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s DoorDash,’” Eldredge said. “And there’s a police officer there!”

Copyright 2023 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting, suspect in custody police say
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Zuri and Penelope,
Cameron Zoo releases cause of death for giraffes Penelope, Zuri

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge weighing gag order on Trump in 2020 election case says prosecutors’ proposal may be too broad
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals
Texas lawmakers are looking for votes this November to bring high-speed internet to all Texans.
Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 8 looks to expand broadband access
A power substation in Northwest Austin during a winter storm.
Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 7