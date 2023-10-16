Advertise
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Streets lights throughout Central Texas are changing from white to purple because of a malfunction within the LED light fixture.

“They start off white, and then they just gradually turn more violet and dim,” Charlese Butler, the Public Relations Specialist with the City of Temple, said.

She said the city inspected street lights in the area last week and found 11 lights are now purple.

Drivers can find purple street lights around S General Bruce Dr. between W Adams Ave. and US 190 Frontage Rd.

However, purple lights can be found throughout Central Texas. TxDOT reports 48 lights are currently affected by this defect within the LED light in the Waco District, which includes Hill, Bosque, McLennan, Limestone, Hamilton, Coryell, Bell and Falls counties.

Butler said, so far, the city has not found the lights to be impacted drivers on the road. TxDOT states, while the lights are not standard, they have not been hazardous to drivers.

Butler said the city is expecting to see more lights turn purple throughout the area.

“We will probably see more changes in those lights because that has happened with most of them,” she said. “It’s likely to see a significant amount changing in the future.”

Even though these lights are not changing colors on purpose, both TxDOT and Temple are trying to get rid of them.

TxDOT states that the lights are under warranty and they are working with the manufacturer.

Temple states that they are aiming to replace the lights by next.

“We are changing those lights out now as we see them,” Butler said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

