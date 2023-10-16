Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Sunday night shooting injures several people in Navasota

The people involved attended “hood day” prior to the shooting, according to police
Shot of police lights.
Shot of police lights.(KTIV)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A shooting Sunday night in Navasota resulted in three people going to the hospital. The people involved attended “hood day” prior to the shooting, according to police.

According to the City of Navasota, officers were conducting a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Washington. During the stop, officers heard gunshots from a convenience store parking lot one block away.

As officers approached the scene, they said the parking lot was full of vehicles and nearly 100 people. Several people began to leave the area on foot and in vehicles. Officers requested backup from neighboring departments, according to the release.

Three people drove themselves to the Navasota hospital for minor injuries, they were treated and released. Investigators processed the scene and recovered “multiple spent shell casings” and five guns.

Police say nobody was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navasota Police Investigations Division at (936) 825-6125 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at (936) 873-2000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting, suspect in custody police say
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Zuri and Penelope,
Cameron Zoo releases cause of death for giraffes Penelope, Zuri

Latest News

She graduated from high school last year. Now Megan Daniels, 19, has gone to war.
North Texas teen Megan Daniels fighting for Israel after joining IDF
Texas lawmakers are looking for votes this November to bring high-speed internet to all Texans.
Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 8 looks to expand broadband access
A power substation in Northwest Austin during a winter storm.
Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 7
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
Dallas Cowboys reveal Dolly Parton to perform Thanksgiving halftime show