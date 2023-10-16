Thousands visit Waco to compete in IRONMAN triathlon

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than 1,500 athletes from all over the world came to Waco on Sunday for this year’s IRONMAN Waco.

Both Matt McSweeney and Michaela McCown beat personal records at the race. They, along with all of the other athletes, had to swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles and run 13.1 miles.

For McSweeney, who came in from Dallas for the race, crossing was a moment he will never forget.

”The atmosphere in Waco was absolutely electric, the race director was incredible,” McSweeney said.

He and McCown said the biggest challenge was the wind.

“The wind was very tough on the bike, but I still had a great time,” McSweeney said.

This year’s IRONMAN Waco was McCown’s third. Last year, she finished the race as a member of the first ever TEAM Waco, a program meant to help Waco-area athletes overcome barriers to participate in IRONMAN Waco.

”I just really felt so grateful for all that was poured into me as part of TEAM Waco,” McCown said.

Her and her TEAM Waco teammates decided to act as mentors for this year’s TEAM Waco.

”2022 Team Waco we experienced that last year, the fatigue and the exhaustion and the difficulty of fitting in training amidst the business of life,” McCown said.

Even with the challenges, she taught them to never lose sight of their goal.

”It’s okay to have bad days and you just have to keep moving forward,” McCown said. “That was probably the biggest piece of advice I learned that I could pass along.”

That finally came to life when all five TEAM Waco 2023 members crossed the finish line on Sunday.

”It was an absolute joy to see them cross to witness this culmination of their incredibly challenging journey,” McCown said.

The Greater Waco Sports Commission, which oversees TEAM Waco, hopes this year’s team will act as mentors for next year’s team.

The 2023 female first place winner is Chloe Coronado Winn and the male first place winner is Maxim Mahoney.

