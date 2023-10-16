Warmer temperatures rolling back in this week

It’s been another breezy & comfortably cool day across Central Texas, with highs only making it into the upper 60s and low 70s. As overnight winds go calm, we’re expecting to drop morning lows Tuesday to drop into the low 40s across the board! Could we briefly see a temperature of 39°? Maybe! We will stay cooler than normal on Tuesday, but as we move through the remainder of the week we will see a steady warming trend.

We are back into the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, and we will likely be back into the low 90s Friday and into the weekend. These style of temperatures are around 10° above normal for this time of year. The air will remain rather dry through the weekend, so we are not expecting an rain through that timeframe. Our next potential rain chances don’t arrive until next week.

