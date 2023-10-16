Advertise
Wreck on I-35 injures one, backs up traffic in Lorena area

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers on Monday afternoon were working a wreck involving several vehicles on Interstate 35 South near mile marker 321.

At least one patient was transported to an area hospital.

Police said there is structural damage to the roadway, “which will take some time to repair.”

Drivers are being asked to avoid this area because the southbound lanes “will be blocked for now,” per police.

