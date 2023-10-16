Wreck on I-35 injures one, backs up traffic in Lorena area

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers on Monday afternoon were working a wreck involving several vehicles on Interstate 35 South near mile marker 321.

At least one patient was transported to an area hospital.

Police said there is structural damage to the roadway, “which will take some time to repair.”

Drivers are being asked to avoid this area because the southbound lanes “will be blocked for now,” per police.

