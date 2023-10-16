Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 8 looks to expand broadband access

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas lawmakers are looking for votes this November to bring high-speed internet to all Texans.

High-speed internet has become an important part of many people’s everyday lives, from work to school. However, around 7 million people in the Lonestar state still lack access to these services. Proposition 8 is the lawmaker’s answer to make both Wi-Fi and phone services more accessible.

If passed, the amendment would create the broadband infrastructure fund which will allocate $1.5 billion dollars across the state in underserved areas in an attempt to close the digital divide. Taxpayers won’t pay a dime since the money was already set aside during this year’s legislative session.

The comptroller would also be allowed to move money to other funds without further appropriation as long it was for expanding access to broadband and telecommunications services.

Brazos County has struggled to expand broadband. A study done back in June revealed that nearly 7,000 households in the county had no access to broadband.

“I know on the east side there’s pockets out in that northeast corner and there’s some in the northwest corner and I know there’s some down south because I have a friend who lives out in one of those areas. And he tells me he’s not able to reach a tower to, you know, to get a halfway decent speed,” Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said.

The cost to expand broadband to everyone in the county was estimated to be $75 million dollars according to the commissioners court back in June. Peters said the county won’t be able to expand broadband unless more money can come down from the state.

“We’ve taken a look at broadband a lot and I wasn’t sure how we were going to get that done, but if there is state money or federal money that is available and the county can be helpful in expanding broadband in the county then we’re going to do what we can to make sure that is happening,” Peters said.

Brazos County Commissioner Chuck Konderla said Proposition 8 would complement the county’s efforts, however, he believes the county’s effort will still “badly be needed.”

“This broadband fund will address more of the suburban, rural parts of the state and underserved parts of the state where you have a larger population,” Konderla said. “We still have a large population of Brazos County underserved, some not served, but our bigger issue I think is the number of towers, the strength of the towers or lack thereof.”

Konderla said the passage of the proposition would also help counties the size of Brazos County and other counties out west.

“If Proposition 8 passes and based on the support, it looks like it will you’ll see a big improvement in the state’s infrastructure. And I call it infrastructure because rural broadband now is a needed commodity, broadband is a commodity, its really a utility these days,” Konderla said.

As lawmakers continue to look for ways to expand broadband Konderla said it’s important they keep in mind that it has become a valuable and needed utility and infrastructure for emergency situations.

“It’s a needed utility at this point in our lives and I do hope legislatures look at it like that. Certainly we have other utilities that we need in our everyday life and I think broadband is certainly one of those,” Konderla said.

If the amendment is passed, the broadband infrastructure fund would expire on September 1, 2035 unless extended by the legislature.

Early voting for the 2023 election begins Oct. 23. Election day is Nov. 7.

