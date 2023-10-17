Bell County addresses growing homelessness issue

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The cities of Killeen and Temple are taking a more focused approach addressing homelessness in the area.

Both cities planned to work together on a plan, but now will have separate transitional facilities.

It’s a growing issue in Bell County, more people are without homes.

The city of Killeen said it has roughly 200 homeless people and Temple has 400.

Temple’s Mayor, Tim Davis said in seven years the homeless population will go from 400 to 1600.

“The climate in Temple regarding homelessness is not good. Per capita, we have more homeless people than I believe is warranted for a city our size,” said Davis. “We won’t be able to afford a facility large enough then, so that’s why we have to take action now.”

The city adopted a strategic plan that includes having a transitional facility called Arbor of Hope, supplied with community resources to help the individual.

Davis said the person must have a tie to Temple to qualify.

Then, the person would have five days to enroll into one of Arbor of Hope’s programs from nine of the clinical tracks, like drug or alcohol abuse.

During those five days, the city will feed and house them at Arbor of Hope, if they don’t enroll then they will be asked to leave.

“This is not a place for someone to come and be chronically homeless but can walk across the way and go pick up a hot meal. That is not what this facility is going to be,” said Davis.

Mayor Davis says the original 2022 homelessness strategic plan was a partnership with Killeen, with Killeen having its own Arbor of Hope campus and the same qualifications and process as Temple.

However, Temple decided to part ways from Killeen.

“Our plans are so different now that we don’t feel like we can move forward in a partnership with the city of Killeen when our investment, and our philosophies have just diverged so much since the adoption. It’s ok, we’re just going to go our own way,” said Davis.

Killeen’s councilman Jose Segarra said there’s no hard feelings and each city still has the same goal.

“Who knows, maybe in the future as we do things, we may find there’s a necessity for us to share some of those resources.”

Councilman Segarra said Killeen’s Arbor of Hope campus is at the planning stages.

He said it will also be a transitional facility filled with community resources, but with different qualifications.

Segarra said that a homeless person must want the help and be committed to the facility’s programs.

“What happens a lot of times is that the people that really need it, stay the same way. We want to make sure we’re truly helping the people that really need it and that want that help,” said Segarra.

Killeen said nearly $3million has been earmarked for the transitional center but doesn’t have a timeline on when it will be complete yet.

Temple said it plans for the $15million project to be finished in two years.

