Britney Spears says she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake: He “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy”

FILE: Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears
FILE: Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears(Beatclub� / YouTube | MGN ONLINE)
By ANALISA NOVAK
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CBS MORNINGS) - Britney Spears says in her upcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me,” that her high-profile romance with Justin Timberlake wasn’t what it seemed, and that she had an abortion while they were dating.

“There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me,” Spears writes in page 74 of her memoir. “Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it.”

“At one point when we were dating, I became pregnant with Justin’s baby,” she says. “It was a surprise, but for me it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much ... But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy.”

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” she says. “And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

The couple’s high-profile romance began in the early 2000s, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. Eventually, they went through a very public breakup.

CBS News has reached out to representatives for Timberlake for comment but has not yet heard back.

“The Woman in Me,” published by Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS News’ parent company Paramount Global, is set for release next Tuesday. Exclusive excerpts from “The Woman in Me” will be available on “CBS Mornings” and People magazine’s platforms this week ahead of the book’s release.

Wendy Naugle, People magazine’s editor-in-chief, offered exclusive insights Tuesday into the book, which also gives a glimpse into Spears’ life under a restrictive legal conservatorship.

