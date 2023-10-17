Advertise
Coryell Health to welcome first box in Texas to safely surrender babies

If a mother drops her baby in the box, the baby will be evaluated, taken to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple and later handed over to child protective services.(KCBD)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thirteen other states across the U.S. already have “Safe Haven” boxes. But, Coryell Health hospital is set to become the first place in the state to have the box for mothers to safely surrender their babies

Dr. Jeff Bates is the founder of a nonprofit called “The Lords Work.” He said it’s a mission of his organization to create awareness of Texas’s “Moses Law” and when the law was expanded last month, the project came to life.

”If there’s an emergency situation and there’s no other solution then yes a woman can put the baby in the box,” Dr. Bates, who also serves as the chief medical officer at Coryell Health, said.

If a mother drops her baby in the box, the baby will be evaluated, taken to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple and later handed over to child protective services.

On Sept. 1 Texas expanded its “Moses Law” to allow anyone to surrender their babies in baby boxes at hospitals, fire and police stations across the state. The state law, which has been around since 1999, has always allowed parents to surrender babies at these locations, but the new change permits the baby boxes.

”The woman can walk away and abandon her baby without prosecution and the baby will be safer,” Dr. Bates said.

Dr. Bates and his nonprofit raised $7,500 for the project, and the plan is for the box to be up and running by Christmas.

”My hope is that no one ever has to put a baby in this box,” Dr. Bates said. “I hope that people will see the box and begin to talk about this issue in the community.”

Dr. Bates added that he would like to see the state adopt a hotline that mothers can call to discuss options if they feel they can’t keep their baby. He said if that ever comes to fruition he would add the number on the baby box at Coryell Health hospital.

