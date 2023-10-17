Enjoy the chill while it lasts

Yesterday’s afternoon highs right near 70° was one of our coldest daytime high temperatures since April and this morning, with morning lows in the upper 30s and 40s, it’s the coldest morning since mid-April! Prepare for today’s weather with layers since the morning chill won’t last long, but be prepared to put the cool weather gear back in the closet for a few days because our next cold front, arriving Thursday, will help to BOOST our temperatures. Today’s morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s will warm into the mid-70s this afternoon with ample sunshine overhead. Upper 70s are possible west of I-35 as the cooler air starts to depart to the east. South winds today between 5 and 15 MPH. Today’s nice breeze turns a bit stronger tomorrow with south winds gusting to near 25 MPH! The south winds will latch onto warmth, but humidity stays low which means another day of sunshine is ahead Wednesday as highs reach the low 80s.

Wednesday’s increase in gusty south winds are ahead of our next cold front which will swing through the area Thursday during the day. Thursday’s highs will actually warm up into the mid-80s as the front briefly switches southerly winds to the west, but even the north wind shift in the afternoon will latch onto warmer air and push it in! We’re only going to be clipped by the tail end of the cold front, so all of the cooler air will stay quite far to the north and northeast. Warmer air that’s been stuck across the Desert Southwest is going to migrate into Central Texas and will send afternoon highs to near 90° Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The next storm system, arriving around mid-week next week, will help to drop our temperatures as we inch closer to the end of the month. Unfortunately, the storm system’s arrival, the amount of rain it could bring, and the temperature drop the system may or may not bring is quite unclear right now. We currently have three days next week, Tuesday through Thursday, with scattered rain chances. It’s more likely than not that only one or two of those days will feature rain. It’s just a bit too early to make a determination on the storm system’s specifics. Temperatures should drop into the low-to-mid 80s next week, but whether or not we cool down or warm up from there is unknown right now.

