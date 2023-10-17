Here comes another round of summer warmth

We had a record breaking cold start to Tuesday. The morning temperature at Waco Regional dropped down to 36° - Which was a new record low for the day, beating the old record low of 39° set back 2001, and the coldest temperature since April 17th when we dropped down to 38°. Sunshine combined with low humidity and the return of south winds, which managed to warm our temperatures up by a few degrees this afternoon, but we still felt very comfortable and fall-like outside today. Highs Tuesday managed to warm mostly into the mid to upper 70s - Which is still a little cool for this time of the year. We won’t be as cold waking up Wednesday morning, but light jackets may still be needed. Wednesday morning lows look to be down into the mid 40s to low 50s.

Stronger south winds make a comeback Wednesday and that kick starts the major warm up for the rest of the week. Wind gusts up to 25 mph will push temperatures back into the upper 70s and low 80s across Central Texas for the afternoon. Fire Danger will actually be elevated for areas west of I-35 on Wednesday thanks to the ongoing drought and combination of strong winds and dry air. Be mindful of this while you’re spending time outdoors! Ironically enough our next “cold front” is set to move in on Thursday, but it will not bring in any cooler air… In fact, we’re actually going to be back closer to 90° by Friday and through the weekend. Thursday’s highs will actually warm up into the mid-80s as the front briefly switches southerly winds to the west, but even the north wind shift in the afternoon will latch onto warmer air and push it in! We’re only going to be clipped by the tail end of the cold front, so all of the cooler air will stay quite far to the north and northeast. Warmer air that’s been stuck across the Desert Southwest is going to migrate into Central Texas and hang around into the weekend. With the above normal warmth and low humidity and lack of rain - We’ll keep fire danger elevated for our area, especially west of I-35 where the drought is worse.

Thankfully this summer-like warm up won’t be extremely long lived as there are some changes that look to head our way by the middle of the week. A strong storm system out west may sweep across the nation and could reintroduce scattered rain chances starting possibly as early as Tuesday and could continue into the end of the week as a cold front looks to eventually swing through Central Texas. We’re still too early to nail down the specifics on when the best day for rain is and how much we could see - So we’ll continue to nail down the details over the next few days. It does look like we should start to see temperatures drop back down into the low to mid 80s next week and possibly a little cooler behind a late week front. We’ll keep you updated!

