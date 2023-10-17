Killeen cocaine sealer sentenced to eight years in federal prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man was sentenced in a federal court in Waco to 97 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Eric Darnell Johnson, 34, sold cocaine to dozens of individuals within Killeen, including to service members and civilians associated with the Department of the Army.

A search warrant of Johnson’s residence led to the seizure of approximately 200 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, and synthetic narcotics.

Law enforcement officials also recovered more than 20 firearms from Johnson’s residence, three of which were discovered to have been stolen.

”This conviction shows our desire to eliminate the threat of drug trafficking which endangers our communities,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Maria Thomas for the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Central Texas Field Office.

“The Central Texas Field Office will continue to partner with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to protect our communities and the Department of the Army from the dangers of drug trafficking.”

Army CID, the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, and the Killeen Police Department investigated the case.

