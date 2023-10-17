Mart ISD to hold bond election to approve $50 million bond proposal.

MART, Texas (KWTX) -Mart ISD announced in August that they are holding their third bond election that will request voters to approve a $50 million bond proposal on November 7th.

With their student population increasing, superintendent Betsy Burnett explains how the district is looking to expand their campuses.

“With our growing population, we definitely need to expand our elementary school and update our elementary school, but we’re predicting we also need to expand the high school in a few years.”

The district has introduced three different propositions that include

“Updated facilities, more classrooms newer classrooms, just providing opportunities for our kids to go to school in an area that’s conducive to learning, conducive to technology and conducive to the ever-changing world of education.” According to Burnett.

While Texas legislation requires bond propositions to state there is a property tax increase, Burnett shares that if the propositions are passed, the increase property tax will fall on the companies they hire.

“We have to ask the taxpayers to allow us to spend amounts of money on different projects, nothing should change for the general homeowner, however if we don’t pass the bond, then those solar farms won’t have to pay those I and S property rates, so it’s important we pass the bond.”

Burnett encourages Mart residents to contact her with any questions concerning the proposal or upcoming election.

For questions concerning the bond, you can call (254)876-2523 or visit the Mart ISD bond project website for more information.

