Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Multiple residents displaced by fire at College Station apartment complex

Fire damaged at least one apartment and smoke damaged multiple other units in the same building.
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department responded Monday night to a fire at the Southgate Village apartments in the 100 block of Luther Street.

When they arrived, smoke was seen pouring out of the attic of one of the buildings.

According to the public information officer for CSFD, fire damaged one apartment, and smoke damaged multiple other apartments throughout the building.

Gas and electrical are shut off to the building and all 12 apartments are evacuated for at least one night.

The fire started upstairs in a bedroom and the cause is “undetermined/ unintentional” according to the CSFD Fire Marshal’s Officer. No injuries were reported and all occupants are accounted for.

The College Station Fire Department Citizen Action Response Team and the American Red Cross are both on the scene assisting those residents who have been displaced by the fire.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting, suspect in custody police say
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says

Latest News

Bonds will go towards expansion of elementary school and other upgrades.
Mart ISD to hold bond election to approve $50 million bond proposal.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Dolores Lozano, Art Briles, and Ian McCaw
Attorney representing ex-student in Title IX lawsuit: ‘Baylor way is to look the other way’
Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Multiple residents displaced by fire at College Station apartment complex
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M expresses solidarity with Aggies impacted by the Israel-Hamas war