Multiple residents displaced by fire at College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department responded Monday night to a fire at the Southgate Village apartments in the 100 block of Luther Street.

When they arrived, smoke was seen pouring out of the attic of one of the buildings.

According to the public information officer for CSFD, fire damaged one apartment, and smoke damaged multiple other apartments throughout the building.

Gas and electrical are shut off to the building and all 12 apartments are evacuated for at least one night.

The fire started upstairs in a bedroom and the cause is “undetermined/ unintentional” according to the CSFD Fire Marshal’s Officer. No injuries were reported and all occupants are accounted for.

The College Station Fire Department Citizen Action Response Team and the American Red Cross are both on the scene assisting those residents who have been displaced by the fire.

