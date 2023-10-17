Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Naked man allegedly fires air gun at deputies in East Texas

Jason Ryan McCarty
Jason Ryan McCarty(Angelina County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County deputies responded to a call about a disturbance at a home on Reynolds Road on Saturday.

When the deputies arrived at the home, they reported that a naked man, Jason Ryan McCarty, 55, was standing outside the front door of the residence.

Deputies say McCarty appeared to be intoxicated and was cursing at a woman who was also at the scene. He went into the residence and then came back outside with a black scoped rifle, and began firing it at the deputies, according to the sheriff.

When the deputies saw that it was an air rifle, they did not return fire, Sheriff Tom Selman said. They eventually were able to talk McCarty into surrendering.

He was booked into the Angelina County Jail for aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting, suspect in custody police say
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says

Latest News

Bell County addresses growing homelessness issue
Bell County addresses growing homelessness issue
Bonds will go towards expansion of elementary school and other upgrades.
Mart ISD to hold bond election to approve $50 million bond proposal.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Dolores Lozano, Art Briles, and Ian McCaw
Attorney representing ex-student in Title IX lawsuit: ‘Baylor way is to look the other way’
Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy