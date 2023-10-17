Advertise
Point of Grace scheduled to perform at Waco church this Christmas season

By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local church is getting ready to host a musical group that helped define the sound of contemporary Christian music for the past three decades with a Christmas concert stop in December.

Point of Grace, an all-female trio, will make a stop at Central Christian Church in Waco on what appears to be their only Texas stop as part of the Gloria Tour featuring special guest Mark Schultz.

Senior Pastor Brian Coats says it’s a huge get.

“For us to bring in artists like this who are well known and popular and have lots of awards, it’s just a great opportunity,” Coats said. “I was just looking at their Christmas tour and I think we’re probably the smallest venue.”

WATCH: Pastor Brian Coats discusses Point of Grace’s Gloria Tour stop in Waco

Point of Grace has sold 8 million records, scored two platinum records, released 27 number one singles, and earned numerous Dove Awards.

The group founded the groundbreaking Girls of Grace conference and appear regularly on the historic Grand Ole Opry stage.

They’re authors and have penned several books including their latest ‘How You Live: Lessons Learned from Point of Grace.

Coats said his staff is working hard to make it an intimate and fun experience for all who attend.

“For big fans, this is really a great opportunity to get sort of a up close and personal experience with these artists and it’s just a great way to start the Christmas season,” Coats said.

The concert will be Sunday, December 3, at Central Christian Church in Waco. You can purchase tickets at cccwaco.org.

Point of Grace performing in Waco during Gloria Tour
Point of Grace performing in Waco during Gloria Tour(Courtesy Photo)

