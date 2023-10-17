Police in Temple investigating drive-by shooting
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left multiple vehicles and a residence damaged.
It happened at about 4:20 p.m. in the 500 block of N. 12th Street.
Police officers who arrived at the scene spoke with a man who said three to four individuals inside a vehicle fired several rounds at his vehicle and drove off.
The suspects were “possibly” in a blue 4-door sedan, police said.
No one was injured during the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information should call police at 254-298-5500 of the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.